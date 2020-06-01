Walmart, Target, CVS, Apple closing stores in some locations over George Floyd protests

Target, CVS, Apple and Walmart all temporarily closed their stores in certain locations because of the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Minneapolis-based Target closed or shortened hours at more than 200 of its stores over the weekend, but it says most would reopen by today. Six will remain closed for an extended period after sustaining damage from protests. CVS has closed stores in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

Apple and Walmart also closed some locations but wouldn't say how many. Floyd, who was black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin his neck down for several minutes.

Target says employees at stores that are closed will be paid for up to 14 days, including premiums they are earning due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will also be able to work at Target locations that remain open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
protestcvsgeorge floydapplewalmarttarget
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago looting continues in Wicker Park following day of protests
Road closures in effect in Chicago's Loop with curfews in city, suburbs
Dozens arrested after protests turn violent in Chicago suburbs
Chicago businesses board up on 3rd straight day of protests
Chicago firefighters battle extra-alarm blaze at Dollar Tree store in Pill Hill
CPD officer struck by vehicle driving wrong way in Loop; 4 in custody
Local businesses, stores temporarily close amid George Floyd protests
Show More
NYC mayor's daughter among 345 protesters arrested at George Floyd rally
President Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, few light showers Monday
Soccer player Sancho punished for Floyd tribute
What is Antifa?
More TOP STORIES News