Provident Hospital to resume ambulance runs, Toni Preckwinkle announces

Provident Hospital in Chicago will once again accept ambulances, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Providence Hospital will resume taking ambulances Wednesday, 11 years after it stopped taking them because of budget cuts.

Because of budget issues, ambulance runs stopped at Provident Hospital in the 500-block of east 51st street on the South Side, back in 2011.

Patients were re-directed to other hospitals nearby, upsetting many in the community.

But Tuesday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the return of ambulance services there.

"Resuming ambulance runs reinforces the hospital's position as a vital community asset we should all be proud of," Preckwinkle said.

The hospital did continue to treat patients and in the last year, by using federal money, health officials added more health services.

"That has included our medical surgical capacity, being able to start MRI's to be able to have more patients," Israel Rocha, CEO of Cook County Health, said. "The more patients we are able to keep, the more patients we are able to care for the better our future becomes as a self-sustaining center of care, we think we are there now that's why these investments have allowed us to continue the growth."