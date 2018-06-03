Psychiatrist in JonBenét Ramsey case among 4 people killed in Arizona

EMBED </>More Videos

Forensic psychiatrist who consulted on JonBenet Ramsey case killed (KTRK)

CNN
The killings of three people this week in Arizona are thought to be related and authorities are investigating the death of a fourth person to see whether it is connected, Scottsdale Sgt. Ben Hoster said Saturday.

The victims include famed forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt, who was involved in several high-profile cases, including the investigation into the death of child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey in 1996. He was found shot dead in Phoenix on Thursday after witnesses heard a loud argument and gunshots, officials said.

The other victims were 48-year-old Veleria Sharp and 49-year-old Laura Anderson, two paralegals at a Scottsdale law firm who were killed Friday afternoon.

They also were shot, police said in a news release.

EMBED More News Videos

Four people were killed in Arizona and authorities are investigating whether they are linked.



"We are in the middle of our investigations so I'm not going to talk about who's being investigated or what's happening," Hoster told reporters Saturday. "We're asking for help from the public."

A fourth victim, 72-year-old Marshall Levine, was found dead Saturday in his office at a mental health counseling facility. Hoster said police are trying to see whether that shooting, which also took place in Scottsdale, is related to the others.

Police issued a sketch of the suspect -- based on witnesses to the Pitt killing -- but have not identified him. Police said they do not believe there is more than one shooter.

Evidence from Thursday's and Friday's scenes appears to connect the shootings, Hoster said.

The sergeant said he didn't have information that would indicate a serial killer is behind the shootings.

There is a $21,000 reward for information that leads authorities to the killer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderArizona
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News