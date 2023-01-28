Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot in vehicle in West Pullman, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot early Saturday morning on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the West Pullman neighborhood's 100 block of West 127th Street at about 1:43 a.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was riding as a passenger in a vehicle when someone inside a grey sedan opened fire.

The teen, shot in the left hand, was driven to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

