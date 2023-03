A lifeguard in California recently made an unusual rescue off Long Beach.

Frightened puppy saved by lifeguard after it ran into ocean in California

LONG BEACH, California -- A lifeguard in California recently made an unusual rescue off Long Beach.

Multiple bystanders tried to catch a dog that was loose and running around a nearby parking lot.

Officials say that unsuccessful chase ended when the puppy ran right into the ocean.

That's when a lifeguard sprung into action to save the frightened puppy.

She has since been reunited with her owner.