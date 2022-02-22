ukraine

As Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates, Chicago's Ukrainian community anxiously awaits updates

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago's Ukrainian community anxious as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The worsening situation in Ukraine is on the minds of many people in Chicago who live in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

The developments are raising concerns about the safety of relatives still in Ukraine, who could be impacted by a Russian invasion.

SEE ALSO | UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting Monday night on crisis in Ukraine

There is a sense of nervousness for so many people with family in Ukraine as they wait and watch to see just what will happen in the hours, days and weeks ahead.

In Ann's Bakery and Deli, on West Chicago Avenue in the heart of Ukrainian Village, owner Walter Siryj has a lot more on his mind than just the latest batch of dough being readied for baking. His thoughts are halfway around the word in Ukraine.

"I'm worried about my country, because, really I was born in Poland, but my parents are Ukrainian," Siryj said.

Siryj came to Chicago in 1976, but he still has extended family in Ukraine. He's worried about what Russia will do next, and then the fallout.

"Maybe I shouldn't say that, but I think it's going to be war," Siryj said. "It's war already. War is already eight years."

Siryj was referring to the Russian incursion into southern Ukraine in 2014.

SEE ALSO | Russia invasion fears loom over Chicago's Ukrainian population

Olga Polinka's family is Ukrainian, now living less than 100 miles across the border in Poland.

"They are very worried, it's my god daughter, she said that she's organizing all her papers and looking at everything and she lives in Stalowa Wola," Polinka said.

They are also bracing for thousands of potential refugees.

"It is very scary," Polinka said. "I don't know, we are all just so shocked with all of this."

And while she and others are praying for a diplomatic solution, the uncertainty for relatives in Ukraine is weighing heavily on the minds of many others in this community.

"Brother, sister, everybody scared. I called today, also, you know everybody wait, you know, nobody do nothing, not go to work, no nothing, lots of people like city almost dead. Not small city. Everybody waiting something I don't know," said Vasil Burak, co-owner of Ann's Bakery and Deli.

And for Ukrainian Americans here in Chicago, that waiting and watching from afar, is one of the hardest parts. But those we spoke with are at least grateful for a variety of news sources to keep them informed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoukrainian villagevladimir putinrussiawarukrainemilitaryjoe bidenu.s. & worldpolitics
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
UN Security Council holds emergency meeting tonight on Ukraine crisis
Biden, Putin agree to summit later this week
Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict
Ukraine officials come under shelling attack on front
TOP STORIES
2-vehicle crash on I-55 leaves 1 dead, Illinois State Police say
Police offered teen food to confess to crime he didn't commit: lawyer
Woman found dead in Austin strangled by man met online: prosecutors
Michigan coach Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after a loss
Northwestern University exhibit depicts history of anti-Black violence
Albany Park fire guts brewpub, gym, apartment building
DOC facility infested with rats, cockroaches, lawsuit says
Show More
UN Security Council holds emergency meeting tonight on Ukraine crisis
Mom takes action after 4-year-old sent home over braids
Antelope from Lincoln Park Zoo finds new home in Brookfield
Missing woman, 40, last seen in Rogers Park 3 months ago
Chicago Weather: Heavy rain, thunder
More TOP STORIES News