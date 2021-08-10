Scammers using QR codes to mislead customers, steal information

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As QR codes get more popular, the Better Business Bureau is seeing more reports of con artists using them to mislead consumers.
The BBB recommends that if someone you know sends you a QR code, confirm it before scanning it and don't open links from strangers.
You can also install a QR scanner with added security. Some antivirus companies have QR scanner apps that check the safety of a scanned link before you open it.
In some scams, the QR code takes you to a phishing website, where you are prompted to enter personal information for scammers to steal.
Other times, con artists use QR codes to automatically launch payment apps or follow a malicious social media account.
