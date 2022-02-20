queen elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

EMBED <>More Videos

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

LONDON -- Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.


"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the palace said in a statement.

People who test positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for at least five days, though the British government says it plans to lift that requirement for England in the coming week.

The queen has received three doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19. Charles has since returned to work.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, the anniversary of the death in 1952 of her father King George VI.


She recently returned to public duties following several months off after she was told to rest by her doctors after spending a night in hospital for tests in October. She was forced to cancel appearances at several key events, including Remembrance Sunday services at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the past week, she has held audiences virtually and in person.

The queen is also scheduled to attend a string of in-person public engagements in the coming weeks, including audiences with politicians and diplomats, a diplomatic reception at Windsor on March 2 and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

Public celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee are scheduled for June, with festivities including a military parade, a day of horse-racing and neighborhood parties over a June 2-5 long weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessroyalsqueen elizabethroyal familycoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
QUEEN ELIZABETH
Prince Harry feels unsafe bringing kids to UK
Queen backs plan to one day call son's wife 'Queen Camilla'
Intruder arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen celebrates Christmas
Harry, Meghan say Queen signed off on daughter Lilibet's name
TOP STORIES
Man charged in strangulation death of Forest View nursing student
4-year-old boy punched in head in Times Square, mother tackles suspect
2 men shot in Waukegan Walmart parking lot: police
2 injured in Blue Island mobile home fire
Man's frozen body found along rocks of Promontory Point: CPD
1 killed in house fire in Dixmoor, officials say
6 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
Child COVID vaccination in Gary helps get families 'back on track;
Niles West students stage walkout after being called racial slurs
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility
WATCH: Helicopter crashes off coast of crowded Miami Beach; 2 injured
Wisconsin child dies of rare condition linked to COVID
More TOP STORIES News