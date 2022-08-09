'Queer Vibes' spotlights local BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ artists in monthly performance event

It's a whole vibe! The SF LGBT Center invites BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ artists to share their talents under the spotlight.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The SF LGBT Center's monthly performance event, "Queer Vibes," cultivates a safe space for budding Bay Area artists to share their talents with audiences.

BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ singers, bands, and spoken word artists take the Rainbow Room stage to freely express their authentic selves. The only rule: come as you are.

"Sometimes in mainstream media, even artists have to hide who they are," explained Timothy Hampton, the creator of Queer Vibes and the Community Programs Manager at the SF LGBT Center.

Hampton added, "What makes this musical event unique is that it is a beautiful platform for queer artists to have in order to be heard, to be seen, as well as to have a queer community to see themselves on stage."

Queer vibes strives to fill a void within the music industry by providing a welcoming platform available for queer artists to grow and shine. With each performance, audiences discover new talent coming right out of the heart and soul of San Francisco.

"I've been playing music in the Bay Area for a really long time, and it's taken a really long time to find queer spaces in general," said artist and performer Azuah. "I'm really grateful to be supported by Timothy and this organization."

The SF LGBT Center hopes that Queer Vibes will also allow independent artists to build their resume and form meaningful industry connections.

"You get to connect with other independent artists, which is also a great benefit of these shows," described artist and performer AroMa. "It's also really cool to share the stage with other up-and-coming artists, really closing that circle so that it's easy to support each other."

Queer Vibes welcomes Bay Area artists to perform in the monthly showcase, which will have a combination of live and virtual concert opportunities.

"For people to be brave enough to create those spaces, it's not easy," said artist and performer ASTU. "And I think it's important for us to have spaces that are safe and that emphasize and highlight who we are and our amazing gifts."

To audition and stay updated on the upcoming slate of Queer Vibes performances, visit here and follow the SF LGBT Center on Instagram.