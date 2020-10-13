I-Team

Questions remain after alleged Michigan governor kidnapping plot thwarted

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 I-Team is digging into the bizarre kidnapping plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. In the days since it's been made public, we've learned that several of the men authorities have linked to the plot were close enough to the governor and other state officials on several occasions to try to abduct them or do them harm.

Some of the men were even seen at rallies in the state capitol building in Lansing, Michigan. In court documents, the FBI says its main informant in the case was with some of the would-be kidnappers when they had live weapons right outside the governor's lake house last month.

The number one question that still hangs over the outrageous and potentially deadly plot: how close of a call was this? One month ago Monday, some of the suspect militia men actually went to the governor's lakeside vacation home -- all of them said to be armed.

It was supposed to be surveillance of the governor's house, but the FBI's undercover operative reported that two of the charged men, Barry Croft and Adam Fox, discussed that night of September 12th about calling an audible -= and staging an attack right then, taking it from scouting missing to violence. It appears from court records that had they attacked the house, there was no federal counter-terror team in place.

Next question: what is the Wisconsin connection? Investigators cite the village of Cambria, north of Madison, in court documents saying that it's where the militia group is said to have constructed bombs, and trained with a rifle and silencer. After the mission targeting Gov. Whitmer, court documents say she would have been brought to "a secure location in Wisconsin for 'trial.'"

"Too small of a town, I would not picture that happening here," said Theresa Winter. She and other Cambria, Wisconsin residents are mystified by why their town would be dragged into this and tonight their county sheriff tells the I-Team that the meeting in question was technically not in Cambria at all but in outlying Columbia County, saying it was a "friend of a friend" situation. Tonight, he says the property owners are not under investigation because they were unaware of the militia connection or the plot against the governor.

Question three tonight: who are the Wisconsin men involved in the scheme to get the governor? They are not named, charged or labeled as government informants. But perhaps the most chilling question is the last one tonight for the governor, other public officials in the region, and for law enforcement: are there others out there with similar intent and the means to do something about it?
