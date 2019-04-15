Quick Tip

Quick Tip: April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

By and Ann Pistone
Distracted driving has become a leading cause of car crashes, so put down your phone when behind the wheel.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and you will see more patrols across Illinois ticketing drivers using their phones.

State officials recommend:
  • pulling over in a safe location if you need to call or text


  • using your passenger as your designated texter and caller

  • Putting your phone in the trunk, glove box or back seat while you drive
