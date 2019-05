Ill. (WLS) -- A new study found Illinois is the No. 27 state when it comes to reported cases of fraud. Security.org released a study on the 'Most Common Type of Fraud In Each State' using 2019 Federal Trade Commission data.The study examined the 10 most common forms of identity theft, fraud and financial scams in every state to determine the rankings.Nationally, two-thirds of Americans have been victims of fraud and reported cases of fraud increased by 4% in 2018 as compared to 2017.Here is a breakdown of the 10 Most Common Types of Fraud in Illinois: