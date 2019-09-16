Chicagoans are opening their wallets to donate to those affected by Hurricane Dorian, but do you know where your money is going? Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has some tips on where to donate! Double check before you write a check.
We are a long ways away from the effects of Hurricane Dorian, but people in Chicago and around the area are opening their wallets and they are donating. But the Indiana Attorney General's office has issued an alert saying that you should check before you write a check. It is best to stick with charities and organizations that you know, that are well-trusted, and that are established.
You can also research charity organizations before you give by going to other websites like Guidestar.org and charitynavigator.org, this way you know your money is going to the right place.
The Indiana Attorney General's Office also recommends searching the name of the charity you want to give to plus phrases including, "complaint," "review," "rating," or "scam."
After you have donated, it is recommended that you review your bank account and credit card statements closely to see if you were charged the correct amount.
Quick Tip: Avoiding Hurricane Dorian donation scams
QUICK TIP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News