Quick Tip

Quick Tip: Avoiding Hurricane Dorian donation scams

By
Chicagoans are opening their wallets to donate to those affected by Hurricane Dorian, but do you know where your money is going? Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has some tips on where to donate! Double check before you write a check.

We are a long ways away from the effects of Hurricane Dorian, but people in Chicago and around the area are opening their wallets and they are donating. But the Indiana Attorney General's office has issued an alert saying that you should check before you write a check. It is best to stick with charities and organizations that you know, that are well-trusted, and that are established.

You can also research charity organizations before you give by going to other websites like Guidestar.org and charitynavigator.org, this way you know your money is going to the right place.

The Indiana Attorney General's Office also recommends searching the name of the charity you want to give to plus phrases including, "complaint," "review," "rating," or "scam."

After you have donated, it is recommended that you review your bank account and credit card statements closely to see if you were charged the correct amount.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hurricane dorianquick tipi teamscamdonations
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Quick Tip: Keeping your home safe from burglary
Are credit card rewards worth the hype?
How to avoid distracted driving
How to plan your financial future
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in River North hit-and-run
27 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Man found dead in Macy's State Street bathroom
Christie Brinkley breaks arm, daughter steps in on 'DWTS'
Hundreds march for justice in controversial horseback arrest
Homeowner scares off masked men who kicked in door
Mayor Lightfoot proposes citywide ban on e-cigarette flavors
Show More
Girl, 6, escapes attempted abduction in NJ; man put bag over her head
Texas custodian comforts 4th grader with autism who had rough morning
Designs revealed for incredible new space hotel
Man dies after being shot, then run over in North Chicago
Drive-in theater manager shoots attempted robbery suspect
More TOP STORIES News