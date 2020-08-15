Quick Tip: Coronavirus scams skyrocket since March, costing victims millions, consumer group says

COVID-19 scams have been skyrocketing since March, costing victims nationwide, according to one consumer group.The group,, said it studied federal trade commission data, and COVID-19 scams have cost victims almost $100 million.Illinois ranks sixth on the list of states hit hardest with COVID-19 scams.To avoid becoming a victim, never give out personal information, hang up on robocalls, never respond to emails or texts offering a government check or a fake COVID-19 vaccine.Locally,if you get a call, text or email from someone claiming to be from the company, you'd better check twice.Criminals are trying to capitalize on more people staying at home, and are trying to scare consumers by threatening to disconnect services if you don't pay up or that they'll give you a credit if you pay your bill in advance.