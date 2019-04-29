Quick Tip

Quick Tip: Fire safety at home

Quick Tip: Fire safety at home

By and Ann Pistone
Cooking is the No. 1 cause of home fires, according to the American Red Cross.

You should keep anything away from the stove that can catch fire.

Make sure you're not cooking while you are very tired, distracted or intoxicated.

Also, check those smoke detectors to make sure they are working and change the batteries

Home fires kill seven people in the U.S. every day, which is why the Red Cross launched the "Sound the Alarm" campaign to make 40,000 homes safer against the threat of fires through smoke alarm installation events this spring.

Click here for more about the life-saving campaign.
