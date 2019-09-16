Quick Tip

Quick Tip: Keeping your home safe from burglars during day

Did you know that most burglaries happen during the day? Don't forget to lock your doors and windows before leaving for work. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has tips on how to keep your home safe during the day.

Sixty percent of burglaries happen during the day, not at night, so you really want to be careful when you're in and out of your house during the day.

According to safehome.org, Illinois ranks 31st in the nation when it comes to burglaries, so remember to lock all windows and doors, all of the time.

And don't forget to hide and lock up all of your valuables, burglars will likely hit the bedroom first, looking for cash and jewelry.

Safehome.org's study found that the average burglary in 2017 involved stolen cash and other items valued at $2,416 and only 13.5 percent of burglaries involve a person being arrested.
