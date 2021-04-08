Quincy bar beating victim from Joliet speaks out about attack attorney says was racially motivated

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10496657" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Attorneys for Jazzpher Evans say the owner of a bar called "The Barn" in downtown Quincy violently attacked the young woman, beating her until she was unconscious.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A Quincy University student from Joliet on a full ride basketball scholarship is speaking out after being attacked and choked unconscious at a Quincy bar, which she said was racially motivated."He began screaming at me. He told me to get the F out of the place and he started spitting in my face, and I put my hand up over my face to like block it and that's when he grabbed that hand and threw me to the ground," Jazzpher Evans said.Evans still has two black eyes and scabs on her face. She recounted what she called the most difficult moment of her life."He picked me up by my shoulders, wrapped his arm around my throat and began to strangle me," she said.Evans' attorney, Kennan Saulter, said she was violently attacked by the owner of a bar called The Barn in downtown Quincy.He said she was choked unconscious and suffered a concussion after looking for a DJ in the bar along with a white female university student.Photos taken after the incident on Sunday show Evans' face badly cut and marked with bloodied abrasions. Her attorney said her white friend was unharmed."I woke up, I was outside on the ground bleeding, I was crying. No one around helped me," Evans said.Quincy police said the bar's owner was involved. According to Chief Rob Copley, they have not yet found evidence of racial motivation but are investigating the possibility."This type of incident, that's always a concern, and we're well aware of that, and if we can come up with evidence to show that, we will," said Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley.Copley said his team is reviewing video from inside the establishment.Evans said police responded that night, but were no help."There was some police officers there and I walked over to them, and they could visibly see the abrasions and the cuts on my face, and I told them this guy had just attacked me. They didn't offer me any medical attention, they didn't ask my name," she said.Her family is now asking for accountability, her parents fearful to send their child back to Quincy University where she has a full-ride basketball scholarship."I don't want to send my daughter back into that environment," said father Marvin Evans."What I heard on the phone when she called me was her spirit being broken. That's what I heard, her spirit being broken. Tears in her voice that she had been attacked by some man that she had never seen before," said mother Shavon Evans.ABC 7 attempted to contact the owner of The Barn in Quincy, but we were unable to reach him.The Quincy chief of police said he is working closely with the Adams County State's Attorney and is asking all witnesses to come forward.