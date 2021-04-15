Quincy bar owner faces battery charge in attack on Joliet student

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Quincy bar owner faces battery charge in attack on Joliet student

QUINCY, Ill. (WLS) -- A downstate Quincy bar owner has been charged with attacking a college student from Joliet.

Jazzpher Evans says she suffered facial injuries and a concussion in the attack Easter weekend at "The Barn" in Quincy.

Evans spoke exclusively with ABC7's Samantha Chatman about the incident. She said she believes she was attacked because she was Black.

"He didn't even say anything to me at first," she recalled. "The first thing he did was put his hands on me. He didn't ask me to leave. He didn't ask me what I was doing by the DJ booth. His first instinct was to shove me up against the gate."

Quincy bar beating victim speaks out about attack
Jazzpher Evans still has two black eyes and scabs on her face. In her first one-on-one interview, exclusively with ABC7's Samantha Chatman, she recounted the terrifying attack.



She said the bar owner cursed at her, threw her to the ground, punched her and put her in a chokehold until she was unconscious.

The Adams County State's attorney charged bar owner Steven Homan with aggravated battery.

The attorney for Evans' family said they're "encouraged" that charges are being filed, calling this a first step toward justice.

The family is planning a peaceful rally and march in Quincy on Saturday.
