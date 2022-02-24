Quinta Brunson on humanizing teachers with her history-making mockumentary 'Abbott Elementary'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11592476" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Women Of the Movement" creator Marissa Jo Cerar discusses the ABC miniseries about Mamie Till Mobley and the need for Black women behind the civil rights movement to "get their flowers."

Tara Roberts' life-changing journey gives a voice to millions of forgotten enslaved Africans who died in the Middle Passage during the transatlantic slave trade.

LOS ANGELES -- Quinta Brunson's hit comedy "Abbott Elementary" made history this year as the first ABC comedy premiere to quadruple its ratings since its debut. Inspired by her mother's experience as a schoolteacher, the comedy queen saw a unique opportunity to tell a story about a community that is often overlooked or misrepresented by mainstream media: teachers."They have lives. They have feelings," Brunson said. "These are people who are working class. People who are just trying to get to the next day. It matters that these stories are told too."