Family, friends remember Quintonio LeGrier 5 years after former CPD officer shot, killed him, neighbor Bettie Jones

LeGrier's mother, Janet Cooksey, said she's still fighting for truth
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- This day, five years ago, 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and his neighbor Bettie Jones were shot and killed by then-Chicago police Officer Robert Rialmo.

"It feels like yesterday because it's just so unbelievable that he's gone," Janet Cooksey said.

Half a decade after losing her son, Cooksey is still steadfast in making sure his memory is kept alive.

"I can't wrap my mind around he's gone. You know, when he did the things he's supposed to do right in life," Cooksey said.

RELATED: Police board votes to fire Robert Rialmo, officer who shot Quintonio LeGrier, Bettie Jones in 2015

LeGrier's mother held a small balloon release and memorial Saturday in her son's honor.

"He was a loving person. He was a respectful person," Cooksey said. "Just remembering who he was as a person, that makes me smile."

LeGrier was in his second year of college when he was killed.

At the time, authorities said the 19-year-old was experiencing a mental health crisis, and his father called 911.

RELATED: COPA releases video of bar fight involving CPD Officer Robert Rialmo
EMBED More News Videos

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has released video showing part of the fight that spilled out of a bar involving embattled Chicago police Officer Robert Rialmo.


Rialmo said the teenager, who was armed with a baseball bat, swung at him twice, and Rialmo opened fire.

One of the bullets intended for LeGrier killed 55-year-old Jones.

But Cooksey said that's not the entire story

"They're saying that Quintonio attacked Robert Rialmo, when there were three witnesses that saw Robert Rialmo shoot from the sidewalk," she said.

Rialmo was later fired from CPD. But Cooksey said she is still fighting for the truth.
