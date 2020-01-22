R. Kelly expected in court Wednesday on sex abuse charges

Previous coverage:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- R. Kelly expected back in a Chicago courtroom Wednesday morning on sex abuse charges.Prosecutors could announce which of the criminal cases against the embattled singer they will pursue first.Kelly is charged with several counts of sexual abuse against underage girls. He also faces separate federal charges including child pornography and enticement of a minor.Kelly was charged last February after the release of the documentary 'Surviving R. Kelly."Last month, a judge set a trail date for September 14.