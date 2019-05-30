CHICAGO -- Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly is facing 11 new counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse, according to court records.
Kelly's criminal defense attorney Steve Greenberg characterized the new charges to ABC News as "a reindictment on one of the cases, adding some additional counts."
He is referring to the case Kelly currently faces in criminal court in Cook County.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
R. Kelly facing 11 new sex counts of sex charges in Chicago, according to court docs
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News