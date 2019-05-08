R. Kelly in court Wednesday in child support case

R. Kelly is due back in court for the second day in a row Wednesday, this time for his child support case.

R. Kelly is due back in court for the second day in a row Wednesday, this time for his child support case.

At Tuesday's hearing on sexual abuse charges, Kelly's lawyer demanded prosecutors turn over any communications they had with attorney Michael Avenatti. Avenatti represents two of Kelly's accusers.

Avenatti claims to have given prosecutors video of R. Kelly abusing the women. The judge did not issue a ruling.

R. Kelly was charged back in February with 10 counts of sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting three underage girls and one adult woman between 1998 and 2010.

Last March, Kelly was arrested for failure to make child support payments that totaled more than $161,000. Kelly was released from jail after someone paid the debt on his behalf.

The Grammy-winning artist has sold more than 40 million albums in his career.
