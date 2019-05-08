R. Kelly in court Wednesday in child support case

At Tuesday's hearing on sexual abuse charges, Kelly's lawyer demanded prosecutors turn over any communications they had with attorney Michael Avenatti. Avenatti represents two of Kelly's accusers.
RELATED: R. Kelly charged: A look back at key moments of the singer's life and career
Avenatti claims to have given prosecutors video of R. Kelly abusing the women. The judge did not issue a ruling.
RELATED: R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
R. Kelly was charged back in February with 10 counts of sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting three underage girls and one adult woman between 1998 and 2010.
RELATED: Dubai denies there were plans for R. Kelly concert
Last March, Kelly was arrested for failure to make child support payments that totaled more than $161,000. Kelly was released from jail after someone paid the debt on his behalf.
The Grammy-winning artist has sold more than 40 million albums in his career.