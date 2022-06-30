sentencing

R. Kelly's attorney 'shocked' by 30-year sentence, says Chicago trial will be 'uphill battle'

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Decades after the first reports of R Kelly's sexual misconduct, the Chicago R&B star was sentenced in a New York court to 30 years in prison.

Former journalist Abdon Pallasch and his former colleague Jim DeRogatis spoke with dozens of young women over the years about R. Kelly's behavior.

"I was really happy to see such a long sentence. It was more than the prosecutors asked for," Pallasch said. "The judge, the jury clearly took this seriously. They are clearly holding R. Kelly accountable for his actions. God bless all these victims who bravely came forward to tell their stories."

Mikki Kendall worked on the documentary that exposed more reports of Kelly's behavior.

"He was not above the law, he just thought he was," Kendall said. "I'm glad he will have to sit in a room and not get things the way he wants them, not run people around, face a measure of justice, as long as he is not able to do it again."

Kelly will eventually be moved to Chicago to face a trial here on child pornography charges.

"Obviously it's going to be an uphill battle and with all this publicity, it's going to make it that much harder for them to pick a jury," said Steve Greenberg, an attorney for R. Kelly.

Steve Greenberg represents Kelly in the Chicago case and says the New York case will be appealed.

"I was shocked at the 30 years," Greenberg said. "I think the judge failed to look at the facts in this case."

R. Kelly's Chicago trial is set to begin on August 1.
