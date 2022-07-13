sentencing

R. Kelly transferred to Chicago prison ahead of trial

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago singer R. Kelly intends to appeal racketeering conviction

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Singer R. Kelly has been transferred to a Chicago prison ahead of his trial in the city.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed Kelly has been transferred to the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

The video in this story is rom a previous report

Kelly was found guilty of leading a criminal enterprise that recruited women and girls for sex. The charges also included a bribery scheme involving a public official to get a fake ID for Aaliyah so the two could get married when she was 15.

WATCH: Reporting R. Kelly: Looking back on decades of sex abuse allegations
EMBED More News Videos

Reporting R. Kelly: Part 1



Last month, Kelly was sentenced in a New York federal court to 30 years in prison. Kelly's attorney said he intends to appeal his conviction.

SEE MORE: 'Surviving R. Kelly:' Singer's ex-wife Andrea Kelly shares story of abuse ahead of documentary
EMBED More News Videos

Drea Kelly seemed to have it all; a glamorous career as a choreographer and a family with R&B super star R. Kelly.



In Chicago, Kelly is charged with running a years-long scheme to buy back sex tapes he allegedly made with underage girls. The five alleged victims were all underage when prosecutors said they had sex with Kelly in the late 1990s. Prosecutors also charged Kelly and two associates, including manager Derrel McDavid, with a decades-long conspiracy to silence victims and witnesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopsentencingsex abuse against childrencourt casesex traffickingmusic newssex abuseu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SENTENCING
Derek Chauvin gets 21 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson sentenced to 4 months in prison
Former Netflix star Jerry Harris gets 12 years in prison
R Kelly prison: Chicago singer no longer on suicide watch
TOP STORIES
Boy, 7, killed by apparent gunshot wound to head in East Chicago
Video shows officers retreat soon after shooter enters Uvalde school
$1M lottery ticket sold in IL; Mega Millions jackpot grows to $480M
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Nearly 50 chickens rescued from suspected Chicago cockfighting ring
Lawyer: Alex Murdaugh to face murder charges for wife, son
Chicago Double Dutch club offers 40+ women exercise, sisterhood
Show More
Beach Hazard to go into effect along Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon
3 charged after shooting in Beverly paralyzes CPD officer
Boy paralyzed in parade shooting back in critical condition: family
Duncan Keith retires after 17 NHL seasons with Chicago Blackhawks, ...
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News