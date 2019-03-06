R. Kelly speaks out in 1st public comments since new sex abuse charges

The R&B star became emotional as he told Gayle King that he never had sex with underage girls on CBS This Morning.
"Stop it. Y'all quit playing. Quit playing. I didn't do this stuff. This is not me. I'm fighting for my f------ life," he said in a clip from the interview.
Another clip shows him lashing out against the allegations,
"Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want, but just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I've been through -- oh right now I just think I need to be a monster and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement," Kelly said.
The full interview is scheduled to air Wednesday morning.
Kelly is charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse. Last month, the Cook County state's attorney said new allegations have surfaced, and at least three women claim, when they were minors, Kelly sexually assaulted them. Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges.
After the charges were announced, R. Kelly voluntarily surrendered and spent a weekend in jail before a female acquaintance posted a $100,000 bond to get him out.
Meanwhile a family who claims their loved one is being held against her will by R Kelly plans to hold a news conference in Georgia Wednesday.
Michael Avenatti, best known as Stormy Daniels' lawyer, now represents two of Kelly's accusers. He spoke to ABC7 overnight from LA in an Eyewitness News exclusive.
"I have no idea what the strategy is by having a criminal defendant facing serious charges like these go on camera for an interview," Avenatti said. "I think it is one of the dumbest things I've seen in nearly 20 years practicing law."
R. Kelly returns to court Wednesday afternoon over the $160,000 in child support he owes. He could be sent back to jail if he doesn't pay it by 10 a.m.
His next hearing on the sexual abuse charges is March 22.
The Grammy-winning artist has sold more than 40 million albums in his career.