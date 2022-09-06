WATCH LIVE

R. Kelly trial: Journalist who reported on sex tape seeks to stop subpoena for his testimony

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
28 minutes ago
A Chicago judge will hear an emergency motion in the R. Kelly trial seeking to stop Jim Derogatis from testifying at Dirksen Federal Building.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The judge in R. Kelly's Chicago trial will hear an emergency order on Wednesday morning.

Attorneys for longtime reporter and music critic Jim DeRogatis filed it after the defense subpoenaed him to testify. The motion seeks to stop that, citing his role as an investigative reporter.

It was DeRogatis' reporting on a sex tape sent to him 20 years ago that led to Kelly's initial indictment on child pornography charges.

The trial was supposed to resume today but the entire Dirksen Federal Building was closed due to an "operational Issue."

No further details were released as to what that meant.

