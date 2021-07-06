jail

R Kelly trial: Singer requests delay, arguing not enough time to prepare due to mandatory quarantine

R Kelly trafficking trial scheduled to start next month in New York
EMBED <>More Videos

Latest on R Kelly: Singer tries again to secure release

NEW YORK -- R. Kelly's new lawyers are asking a judge to postpone his Aug. 9 sex trafficking trial in New York City, arguing they haven't had enough time to prepare because he's under a mandatory jail quarantine since his transfer from Chicago.

In a letter Monday to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly, lawyer Deveraux Cannick wrote that Kelly's 14-day quarantine ending Tuesday has exacerbated what Cannick said was a "herculean effort" to get up to speed after their June 21 hiring.

Cannick argued in the letter that Kelly's new lawyers haven't been able to meet with him in person because of the quarantine and that proceeding with the R&B star's trial as scheduled would rob him of effective and meaningful representation.

RELATED: R Kelly allegations: Singer tries again to secure release from jail

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was placed in quarantine when he arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on June 22 from Chicago, where he was being held on similar charges. Tuesday will mark 14 days since Kelly's transfer to Brooklyn.

"Robert is anxious to have his day in court; however not at the expense of his Sixth Amendment rights," Cannick wrote, saying the request was not a delay tactic.

Federal prosecutors hadn't responded to Cannick's request as of Monday night and declined to comment. Donnelly has yet to rule on the filing.

Federal lockups have been quarantining transferred and newly incarcerated inmates since early in the COVID-19 pandemic as part of protocols to prevent the disease's spread.

Kelly, 54, is accused of leading an enterprise made up of his managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly. The Grammy Award-winning singer denies ever abusing anyone.

RELATED: R. Kelly's request to be released from jail due to coronavirus pandemic denied by judge

Cannick said that once Kelly's quarantine ends and he is cleared to meet with his lawyers, they'll be forced to jockey for one of a limited number of conference rooms at the Brooklyn jail. If a room is not available, he wrote, they'll have to meet with Kelly at a table alongside other lawyers and inmates.

"The nature of the evidence here does not lend itself to open frank discussions in such an environment," Cannick wrote.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Previous coverage:
R Kelly news: R&B singer moves from Chicago jail to Brooklyn detention center ahead of trial
R. Kelly's lawyers request to withdraw from NY racketeering trial; others say they were fired
R Kelly New York racketeering trial pushed again over COVID-19 concerns
R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after Trump Tower fight on singer's birthday
Federal records reveal wide scope of R. Kelly racketeering investigation

R. Kelly hit with new bribery charges in NYC, prosecutors say
Judge denies bid to raise R. Kelly's bond in state case
R. Kelly trial date set on federal sex crimes charges filed in Chicago
R. Kelly facing new underage prostitution charges in Minnesota, prosecutors say
R. Kelly crisis manager stepping down
R. Kelly held without bond following Tuesday's arraignment on federal sex crime charges

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkchicagolooptrialsex abuse against childrensex assaultsexually assaultjailracketeeringsex traffickingsex abuseu.s. & worldsexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JAIL
Latest on R Kelly: Singer tries again to secure release
Long Island group helps incarcerated women return to society
Cook Co. Jail female employees speak out for 1st time since filing inmate harassment lawsuit
Video shows deputies repeatedly tase inmate in cell before death
TOP STORIES
CPD responds to large groups of people downtown; 2 officers injured
U of C student dies days after being shot on CTA train
89 shot, 16 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
20 years later, Bradley sisters still missing; family seeks new leads
July 4 fireworks cause injuries, fires in Chicago
Blue Jackets goalie, 24, dies of chest trauma from fireworks blast: ME
Lightning storm ignited Gulf of Mexico fire after gas leak: company
Show More
Golf pro, 2 others found dead at Georgia country club
Vaccine hesitant Americans think Delta variant risk exaggerated: poll
Pritzker issues disaster proclamation after Morris industrial fire
'Superman' director Richard Donner dies at 91
SharkFest with Chris Hemsworth explores how human, sharks can coexist
More TOP STORIES News