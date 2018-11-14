ANIMAL RESCUE

Rabbit badly burned in Ventura County wildfire recovering, expected to be okay

A badly burned rabbit was discovered in Thousand Oaks, California, and admitted to a Ventura County Animal Services shelter. The animal's fur is visibly singed black, his nose and ears are burnt and the area around his eyes is red. (Ventura County Animal Services)

Danny Clemens
CAMARILLO, Calif. --
A rabbit rescued from a Ventura County wildfire zone is on the mend after being burned over much of his body.

The male rabbit was discovered along the road in Thousand Oaks, California, on Friday and admitted to a Ventura County Animal Services shelter. In photos shared by VCAS, much of the animal's fur is visibly singed black, his nose and ears are burnt and the area around his eyes is red.


In spite of his extensive burns, the rabbit is expected to survive and is improving with each passing day, VCAS told ABC. Members of the society's Bunny Brigade are treating the rabbit with pain medication -- which he takes "like a champ," they said -- and antibiotic eye drops and ointment.

By November 12, the rabbit was moving around and drinking on his own, caretakers said.



His nose is getting better, though his caretakers remain concerned about the amount of smoke he inhaled before he was rescued. The rabbit will soon undergo a surgical consultation where veterinarians will determine how best to treat his burned ears.

The rabbit is just one of the nearly 300 fire-evacuated animals under the care of Ventura County Animal Services in three different shelters. Cash donations are the best way to support VCAS' wildfire relief efforts, the organization said.

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
