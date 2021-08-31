WLS-TV (ABC 7) Race & Culture News Internship (Remote) - Fall 2021

Job Description
ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage with daily newscasts, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are located in The Loop in downtown Chicago.
The Race and Culture Unit launched in 2020 amid the national awakening on race. The Unit explores the impact of such things as race, ethnicity, culture, gender, sexual orientation on everyday life. The Unit also aims to expand the diversity of voices included in storytelling as a station.
Responsibilities
A day in the life...
Assist reporter developing and researching story ideas by reaching out to community
Follow up on story pitch emails
Log interviews with use of Dalet
Help write digital stories
Conduct Zoom interviews
Basic Qualifications
What you bring to the role...
Knowledge of how to log interviews, screen calls, and emails
Some editorial experience determining the focus of the story
Strong communication skills
Cultural sensitivity
Preferred Qualifications
Familiarity with the television market
Required Education
Junior, Senior, Grad Student or Recent Graduate within 18 months of graduation at the time of application
Preferred Education
Pursuing a degree, or recently completed a degree, in Communications, Journalism or Broadcast Studies
Additional Information
Internship Eligibility:
Must possess unrestricted work authorization
Must be at least 18 years old
At the time of application, must be enrolled in an accredited college/university taking at least one class in the semester/quarter (spring/fall) prior to participation in the internship program OR must have graduated from a college/university within 18 months OR currently participating in a Disney Professional Internship
This internship is a remote internship. Intern must be able to work remotely for the duration of the internship, providing their own computer, reliable internet connection, as well as a quiet, dedicated work space.
Must not have completed one year of continual employment on a Disney internship or program
All students must provide a consistent, reliable work schedule during the session
This position is remote, and can be located utilizing a dedicated home office that includes reliable internet and phone service
Program Dates:
Must be available from end of September 2021-January 2022
Must be willing to work 16-20 hours each week
To apply, please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID # 846201BR
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
WLS-TV (ABC 7) Race & Culture News Internship (Remote) - Fall 2021
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News