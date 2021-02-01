Rachel Mellon age progression image released 25 years after disappearance from Bolingbrook

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released an age progression picture of what Rachel Mellon may look like now 25 years after her disappearance from Bolingbrook.

Mellon was 13 years old when she disappeared from her home on January 31,1996.

Rachel Mellon at age 13 (left) and an age progression picture of what she might look like at age 38.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children



She was last seen wearing yellow sweatpants, a pink top, red house-slippers and was wrapped in a blue blanket.

RELATED: Rachel Mellon's disappearance from Bolingbrook home remains unsolved 25 years later

The age progression image created by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shows what she might look like now at age 38.

Mellon's father, Jeff Skemp, recently spoke with the I-Team about her disappearance. He said he would like to see justice for his daughter in the form of an arrest and conviction for Rachel's abductor and likely killer. He said his daughter lives only in his heart now.

"I know she's in a better place," said Skemp. "And she's not suffering."

The video in this story is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bolingbrookcrimemissing girlcold caseunsolved crime
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS students stay remote Monday; still no deal
Weekend snowstorm adds up to biggest in over 5 years
Tony Bennett's family reveals singer's battle with Alzheimer's disease
VIDEO: Pizza delivery driver walks off with customers' puppy
23 shot, 4 killed in weekend gun violence
2 charged in South Shore carjacking
Trump names 2 lawyers to impeachment defense team
Show More
Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
Elderly couple dies in Inverness fire
Woman who lived through 1918 flu gets COVID-19 vaccine
Chicago Weather: Quiet with some sun Monday
More TOP STORIES News