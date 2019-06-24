Racine police officer killed: New image of suspect released as reward grows to $70K

(Kenosha Sheriff's Office)

RACINE, Wis. (WLS) -- The Kenosha Sheriff's Department released new images of the man they believe shot and killed a Racine police officer as he tried to intervene in an armed robbery last week.

Officer John Hetland was fatally shot Monday night when he tried to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers Bar and Grill. The suspected shooter has remained at large ever since, with an ever growing reward for information leading to an arrest.

In the images authorities shared, only the suspect's eyes are visible from beneath what appears to be a black hooded sweatshirt.

The sheriff's office has also asked that anyone within a half mile radius of the bar whose home or business is equipped with security cameras check the footage saved on their systems for any suspicious activity during the evening of June 17 through the early hours of June 18. Anyone who notices suspicious activity on their recordings should contact Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333.

The FBI put forward a $20,000 reward for information in the case and donations from local businesses and organizations brings the total amount of reward money to $70,500.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call authorities.
