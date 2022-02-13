Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people in downtown Racine, kills self: police

RACINE, Wis. -- A man shot and wounded five people in a southeastern Wisconsin city early Sunday then killed himself as police closed in, authorities said.Officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun, the Racine Police Department said in a statement.After a brief foot chase, police negotiated with the man for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself. No officers fired their weapons, police said.Three shooting victims were taken to a local hospital, and two more turned up at hospitals in different cities, police said. Four of the victims were male and one was female. None appeared to have life-threatening injuries.Police provided no information about the identity of the shooter or his victims or the relationships between them, but said the shootings appeared to be domestic-related.