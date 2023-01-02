2 killed in Racine shooting at local bar, including owner, New Year's Day

A Racine bar shooting in Wisconsin left 2 people dead, including the owner of Rerun's Lounge, family, friends and regulars said.

RACINE, Wis. -- Officials are investigating a deadly shooting at a Racine, Wisconsin bar that killed two early Sunday morning.

Less than three hours into the new year, two people were shot and killed at Rerun's Lounge in Racine, WDJT reported.

Officials responded to a call about 2:30 a.m. by 11th Street and Washington Avenue.

Racine police said when they arrived on the scene, they could only describe it as chaotic.

RELATED: Chicago shooting: Longwood Manor man killed during shootout at Ukrainian Village hookah lounge ID'd

Friends and regulars are naming the two victims as Billy Petty and Avery "Rerun" Stewart, 66, who owned the bar.

"He was a great guy and Rerun. They were angels. Both of them was angels on earth," Racine resident Walter said. "I talked to him that day. I talked to Rerun yesterday."

So far, no one is in custody. Officials said they are continuing to investigate what happened and why.

"He was loving," Akem Stilo, Stewart's grandson, told reporters. "He was caring. He looked out for his people, community. You know, he was a good person, a real stand-up dude."

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.