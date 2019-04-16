Son of racing legend featured on 'Street Outlaws' series charged in Texas street racing crash that injured 2

Ronald Gray Pace III is charged with two counts of racing causing serious bodily injury. He is the son of Ronnie "Barefoot" Pace, who has been featured on the Discovery Channel series "Street Outlaws."
The charges stem from an incident that happened on March 17 in a business park in the 10111 block of Houston Oaks.
NEW VIDEO OF STREET RACING CRASH
Video from that morning shows a truck parked. Then, you see a car crash into the truck, pushing it, as a second car quickly drives by.
After the truck was struck, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two people were seriously injured. They were believed to be watching the race.
Both of them survived.
Authorities say Pace was behind the wheel of a red Camaro that was badly damaged. He was not hurt.
"If you are participating in a race and someone dies or gets seriously hurt, that is a second degree felony. Period. You don't have to be the striking car. Mr. Pace was the striking car. The other individual was not, but he will be facing the same penalty range," said Harris County Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare.
The sheriff's office said it is still working to catch the other driver, who is also expected to be charged.
Pace is not in custody. If convicted of the charges, he could face two to 20 years behind bars.
He's expected to turn himself in soon.
