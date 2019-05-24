Racist insults hurled at woman during Facebook Live in California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- A stroll down Newport Beach's scenic boardwalk turned ugly for 28-year-old Elizabeth Lopez Wednesday afternoon as she was livestreaming to her online fans.

The video opens with birds flying overhead and then "get it out of your hand now! Drop into your bag!" screamed by a woman outside the camera's shot.

Lopez said the woman became irate and began to verbally and physically assault her.

"She grabbed my hands trying to take my phone. She then told me I had no right to be in California, to go back to my country. Things like that," said Lopez.

Lopez, who goes by Tarot Eliza on Facebook, is a spiritualist with hundreds of followers. She says she was doing a Facebook Live about meditation when the attacked happened out of nowhere.

"I don't even know you, you don't know me," Lopez tells the woman as she hurls insults at her.

At one point in the video, the woman threatens to break Lopez's arm and claims to be a police officer. Throughout the 14-minute video, which has been viewed 40,000 times, Lopez continues to film.

"I wasn't doing anything wrong for her to do that to me," she said.

Lopez says the encounter left her shaken and with scratches.

"I thought she might have a mental problem, but there were other people there and she choose to go after me. So, I don't think she is completely mental," said Lopez.

During the livestream, Lopez's fans cautioned her to leave and not report what happened to police, but that's exactly what she did.

"Don't be afraid, don't put up with things like that because in the United States we all have the right to not be treated like this whether we are an immigrant or from another country," she said.

Newport Beach police eventually tracked the woman down and arrested her. Lopez says police told her the woman will likely face misdemeanor assault charges.

"She admitted to police what she said to me and said she'd do it again," said Lopez.
