Shocking 911 calls released in deadly North Carolina mass shooting that left 5 dead

Shocking 911 calls have been released in the mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday.
Right now, a 15-year-old shooting suspect is in custody.
Warning: These calls may be disturbing to some
911 caller 1: "The shooter? He has on all camo. The shooter has on all camo?"
911 caller 2: "It's a white kid running around here with a shotgun, he shot somebody."
The chilling 911 calls offer new details from residents as the investigation into the deadly shooting continues.
An off-duty Raleigh police officer on his way to work was among those killed. Two people were also injured during the shooting.
Dispatch: "An officer was shot?"
Caller: "Yea he's an off-duty cop. I keep trying to say he works for Raleigh."
Caller 2: "We heard some shots outside and I looked out my window and the neighbor is on the ground, I think."
Another caller is heard telling dispatch they saw a kid shoot someone, then run back in the woods.
The five victims identified range in age from 16-years-old to 52 years.
RELATED: Raleigh mass shooting: What we know about the victims killed and injured
Those living in the area express how heartbreaking this is to the community.
"I have teenagers myself and you just, it's a tragedy at any point in time," said Brooke Medina, a neighbor. "It's tragic for the families, though that are suffering right now."
As for the shooting suspect, the 15-year-old male is in custody according to the Raleigh Police Department. So far, his identity has not been released, but prosecutors say they intend to charge him as an adult.