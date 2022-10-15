Shocking 911 calls released in deadly North Carolina mass shooting that left 5 dead

Warning: This item contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature

Shocking 911 calls have been released in the mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday.

Right now, a 15-year-old shooting suspect is in custody.

911 caller 1: "The shooter? He has on all camo. The shooter has on all camo?"

911 caller 2: "It's a white kid running around here with a shotgun, he shot somebody."

The chilling 911 calls offer new details from residents as the investigation into the deadly shooting continues.

An off-duty Raleigh police officer on his way to work was among those killed. Two people were also injured during the shooting.

Dispatch: "An officer was shot?"

Caller: "Yea he's an off-duty cop. I keep trying to say he works for Raleigh."

Caller 2: "We heard some shots outside and I looked out my window and the neighbor is on the ground, I think."

Another caller is heard telling dispatch they saw a kid shoot someone, then run back in the woods.

The five victims identified range in age from 16-years-old to 52 years.

Those living in the area express how heartbreaking this is to the community.

"I have teenagers myself and you just, it's a tragedy at any point in time," said Brooke Medina, a neighbor. "It's tragic for the families, though that are suffering right now."

As for the shooting suspect, the 15-year-old male is in custody according to the Raleigh Police Department. So far, his identity has not been released, but prosecutors say they intend to charge him as an adult.