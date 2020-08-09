Police investigate after at least 1 shot at Hammond hotel

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police are investigating after at least one person was shot outside a hotel in Hammond Sunday morning.

Video shows Hammond Police Department officers on the scene outside a Ramada Inn hotel near the Indiana toll road. Bullet holes in the doors and shattered glass could be seen as police investigate.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired outside the hotel located at 4141 Calumet Ave just before 2 a.m. When they arrived, police say they learned a 20-year-old man had been shot four times. The victim's 21-year-old brother was also injured, however, they say they are not sure if it was a graze wound or broken glass.

The gunshot victim was transported to a Chicago area hospital with non-life threatening injures, officials say. The other man was treated at a local hospital.

No suspect have been identified at this time and the incident is being investigated, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Hammond Police Det. Sgt. Mike Nemcek at (219) 852-2977.
