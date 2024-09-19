WATCH LIVE

Ramova Theatre officially named landmark by City Council

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, September 19, 2024 1:47PM

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has a new landmark.

City Council made the designation official for Bridgeport's Ramova Theatre.

The space on 35th and Halsted streets includes s a former Spanish Baroque movie house that dates back to 1929 and a commercial building dating back to 1912.

The properties were joined together with a $38 million, city-supported renovation that includes a live music venue, new brewery, and restaurant. The Ramova reopened last year.

The landmark designation protects all exterior elevations of the complex, including the theater's blade sign and marquee.

