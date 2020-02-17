chicago proud

Chicago students visit South Side senior living facility for National Random Acts of Kindness Week

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago high school students are spending their Sunday committing random acts of kindness.

More than a dozen soccer players from George Washington High School visited a senior living facility on the city's South Side.

"Just to like, show appreciation for them, for like all that they've done for this community," said student Eduardo Rodriguez. "These people built the foundation of where this community is now."

Rodriguez and his teammates passed around coffee, juice, sweets and tamales before spending time talking with residents at the Senior Suites of Hegewisch.

"It's just wonderful to have young people around and I love them," said Carolyn Venson, a resident at Senior Suites. "I love them so much."

Resident Gloria Belt said, "It's very warming to know that they realize we exist."

The event was held in partnership with organization Buddy's HELPERS to kick off National Random Acts of Kindness Week.

Buddy's HELPERS said the group is one of more than 125 high schools doing good works across the Chicago area on Sunday.
