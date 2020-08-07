chicago shooting

Rapper FBG Duck's mother pleads for peace after Gold Coast shooting Tuesday

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- LaSheena Weekly stood on the Gold coast sidewalk where her son,Carlton Weekly, was gunned down Tuesday afternoon.

Carlton Weekly went by the name FBG Duck in his music.

Weekly is pleading for no one to be killed to avenge her son's death.

The artist was killed Tuesday afternoon while he shopped on East Oak Street by multiple gunmen in, what witnesses described as, an ambush attack.

Police said they are concerned that there will be a violent retaliation.

"We're putting extra resources in the areas where we think there might be retaliation just as a precautionary measure," said Deputy Chief Daniel O'Shea.

Authorities said the 26-year-old musician may not have been a gang member, but had gang affiliations and was targeted because he had recently made a video that insulted a dead gang member of rival faction involved in an ongoing feud. Weekly's family and friends said that simply is not true.

"He was an example of making a difference. He came from nothing, and he made something. He was legit. He was a working man," said Betty Weekly, Carlton's aunt.

Relatives said three years ago, Weekly's older brother, who performed under the rap name FBG Brick was killed in a driveway shooting in the family's Woodlawn neighborhood.

The family said they are shocked that it happened again.

"We've been on calls all morning long working to try to calm things down," said community activist Bamani Obadele.

Chicago police said they will remind on alert as the effort to keep neighborhoods safe this weekend.
