u.s. & world

YoungBoy's girlfriend reportedly injured in shooting near Trump resort in Florida

Sunny Isles Beach police officers work near the black SUV that reports say is the vehicle rapper NBA Youngboy was riding in when a shooting took place on May 12, 2019. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating a shooting near one of President Donald Trump's resorts in Florida that reportedly left a rapper's girlfriend injured.

The Miami Herald reported the shooting happened Sunday afternoon near the Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach. The president was not there and there didn't appear to be a political connection.

There were also reports of a second and possibly related shooting on a nearby causeway.

Witness Anna Rodriguez told the Herald that she heard gunfire ring out while she was in a liquor store across the street from the Trump property.

"I didn't know what was going on," he said. "All the people [eating outside] were on the ground," Rodriguez told the paper.

Investigators have not publicly identified any of the victims or other parties involved, but both the Herald and Miami ABC affiliate WPLG reported that rapper NBA YoungBoy's girlfriend was injured.

YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is part of Rolling Loud's Sunday lineup. The rapper has seen success with singles such as "Outside Today" and "No Smoke," which have appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New Orleans.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridagun violenceshootingu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Rapper Kodak Black arrested at music festival
Yoga instructor disappears while jogging in Hawaii forest
Meghan, Harry release new royal baby photo for Mother's Day
Alyssa Milano calls for sex strike, ignites debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted for attempted sexual assault along lakefront: police
Person hit by train at Red Line Bryn Mawr stop, delays expected
Child airlifted after hit and run while riding bike, police searching for suspect
Man killed in police-involved shooting in North Lawndale
Fallen CPD officers to honored at National Police Week
Surveillance photos show last time Maleah Davis seen alive
Blood found in apartment of suspect in 4-year-old's disappearance, police say
Show More
Newsviews: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel
$1 billion Elk Grove Technology Park under development
Felicity Huffman to plead guilty Monday in admissions scandal
Glen Ellyn man charged with robbery, sexual assault
Moms celebrate postpartum bodies with powerful photo, message of love
More TOP STORIES News