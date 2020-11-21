police shooting

Gary police shooting: Officer who shot, killed Rashad Cunningham will not face charges

Cunningham's family questioned police narrative of Gary shooting
GARY, Ind. -- The Gary police officer who fatally shot a 25-year-old Black man in August 2019 will not face criminal charges.

Officer Isiah Price shot Rashad Cunningham after Cunningham allegedly pointed a gun at him while sitting in the front passenger seat of an SUV, the office of Lake County prosecutor Bernard Carter said in a statement.

Price and officer Antoine Goffin had approached the vehicle with three people in it near the scene where shots had just been fired, and Cunningham, who was later found to have a blood alcohol content of .18 percent and methamphetamine in his system, "became argumentative and belligerent" with Price, the statement said. That's when Cunningham pointed the gun at Price, and Price fired shots, striking Cunningham multiple times.

RELATED: Gary man killed in police-involved shooting remembered at vigil

Lake County prosecutor Bernard Carter announced Thursday that Price would not be charged in the shooting following a "thorough and extensive review of the evidence." The gunshot wound on Cunningham's hand and arm "is consistent with his right arm being extended in the direction of Officer Price," Carter's office said.

Carter's office said he has met with representatives and family members, and that they have been informed of the decision.

RELATED: Family of Gary man killed in officer-involved shooting questions police narrative
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of an Indiana man killed in an officer-involved shooting says the Gary Police Department's story doesn't add up.



Family previously questioned the police's narrative of the incident and called for officials to release any video of the incident that existed.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report; the video in the player above is from an earlier story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garypolice involved shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingrace in america
POLICE SHOOTING
WI officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns
Jacob Blake reaches plea in assault case, sentenced to probation
Waukegan cops moved slowly to help dying man after police shooting: report
Bodycam video released in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 11,891 new coronavirus cases, 127 deaths
6 hurt in Auburn Gresham shooting, CPD says
Chicago drive-thru holiday light shows
IDES already facing hurdles before IL COVID-19 pandemic: BGA
IN reports 6,983 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths
CDC says most COVID-19 infections spread by people without symptoms
8 injured in 'active shooter incident' at Wisconsin mall
Show More
19 shot, 2 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Aurora nurse's plea to take COVID-19 seriously goes viral
Mom of Black teen found dead speaks out: 'They could have done more'
Cash App contact number scam steals thousands of dollars
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, dry and chilly Saturday
More TOP STORIES News