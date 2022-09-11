Ravenswood ArtWalk celebrates 20th anniversary with live music, beer gardens to end summer

The Ravenswood ArtWalk is celebrating 20th anniversary with live music and beer gardens to end summer 2022.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Arts, live music, beer gardens and more have returned to a North Side Chicago neighborhood.

The 20th Annual Ravenswood ArtWalkis set to continue for its final day this season on Sunday, Sept. 11. It will kick off at 11 a.m. and wrap up at 6 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested, and only cash will be accepted at the drink tents.

The event entrance is located at North Ravenswood and West Berteau avenues and stretches from Lawrence Avenue to Irving Park Road.

The Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce partnered with the historic Ravenswood Industrial Corridor for a weekend that highlights the bustling hub of artisans, manufacturers and brewers unlike anyplace else in the city!

