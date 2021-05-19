sex assault

Chicago police investigating Ravenswood sex assault in construction area

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CPD investigating sex assault in Ravenswood construction area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a sexual assault in a construction area on the North Side.

Police said a woman was walking near Lawrence and Ravenswood avenues in the Ravenswood neighborhood on Monday, when a man lured her to a construction site, then assaulted her. He then went east on Lawrence from Ashland Avenue, CPD said.

The victim described the man as about 27, with shoulder-length dreadlocks, about 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds.

He wore a black paisley bandana as a face mask, a red T-shirt and black pants. He was also carrying a black duffel bag, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Area 3 Detectives at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to tipsoft.com.
