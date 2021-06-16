Ravinia Festival tickets for 1st half of 2021 concert schedule on sale Wednesday

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Tickets for the first half of Ravinia's concert season go on sale Wednesday.
Tickets for shows from July 1 through August 15 go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Tickets for shows after August 15 will be available starting July 21.
Concerts this year include Counting Crows, The Roots and John Legend.
The schedule includes a six-week residency by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as well as a series of Carousel Concerts of casual evening performances of jazz folk, and bluegrass music at the carousel-styled rotunda on the North Lawn with general admission lawn seating only.
The South Lawn will have prereserved, distanced pods for two, four, or six people and will feature a dedicated screen showing the live video feed of the stage. The North Lawn will have a reduced capacity of general admission access with first-come, first-served seating.
Ravinia worked with Northwestern Medicine to come up with health protocols, including shorter concerts, reduced audience capacity and shortened park hours before concerts. For more information on Ravinia's health and safety policies, visit www.ravinia.org/page/2021Policies.
For the first time, Ravinia has partnered with Metra and all Union Pacific North line trains will honor Ravinia tickets as train fares.
For more informaiton, visit ravinia.org.
