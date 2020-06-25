Is Illinois ready to reopen? Epidemiologist weighs in on Phase 4 risks like crowds, indoor dining

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6268474" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois continues to report progress as half of the states in the U.S. see increases in cases and hospitalizations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On the eve of Illinois' move to Phase 4 of reopening, Gov. JB Pritzker was asked if he was ready for the "risk" in allowing larger gatherings and having people going into restaurants and bars.Gov. Pritzker said he watches the numbers every day and roots for them to go in the right direction. Still, there is some concern that reopening more of businesses could lead to a surge in cases as seen in other states right now.Downtown Chicago is getting busier and it's likely to become even more crowded as Illinois moves to Phase 4, which worries some people, while others are more hopeful.But epidemiologist Dr. Gary Slutkin does have a big concern. His experience includes working on several epidemics with the World Health Organization."It's a recipe for a lot of risk and the risks primarily are crowded indoor spaces," Dr. Slutkin said. "And up to 50 people is a lot of people."Dr. Slutkin said not enough people are wearing masks and he believes the general public still does not understand how prevalent and deadly COVID continues to be. He partly blames the messaging of flattening the curve."You never make a goal of bending a curve," Dr. Slutkin said. "You want to control the epidemic or get rid of the epidemic. Bending the curve is halftime."