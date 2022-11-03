Tinley Park teen honored for saving mom's life during medical emergency on expressway

Tinley Park High School student Reaghan Monahan jumped into action after her mom suffered a seizure while driving

TINLEY PARK, Ill. -- A south suburban mother is alive thanks to her teen daughter.

The woman was driving home from a volleyball game when she suffered a medical emergency on the expressway.

Her daughter, Tinley Park High School student Reaghan Monahan, jumped into action after her mom suffered a seizure while driving.

The seizure forced her foot to lock on the gas pedal. That's when Monahan took control of the wheel and somehow safely pulled the car to the side of the road.

The teen's heroic efforts were honored by her school and first responders Wednesday.

Monahan, who doesn't even have her license yet because she's 15, said she is just glad her mom is OK.