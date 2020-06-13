chicago proud

Real Men Cook celebrates 4th decade, goes virtual

Father's Day event can be viewed on several platforms
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Urban America's premiere Father's Day charity event, Real Men Cook, is celebrating its fourth decade this year, and it's going virtual.

Fred Dodson, of Real Men Cook and Krav Catering, joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Saturday to talk about the event.

Real Men Cook will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. June 21 on Facebook Live, Zoom and Instagram Live. Visit realmencharitiesinc.org to register.

Broadcast partner 95.1 FM Chicago will also interview men and noted chefs on how they will be spending Father's Day.

The event is free, but there is the option to make a donation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcookingfather's daycooking chefchicago proud
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Artist uses boarded storefronts to spread messages of solidarity
Chicago construction company lends a helping hand to damaged businesses for free
12-year-old makes healthy snacks for essential workers
Bensenville couple brightens neighborhood with balloon art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer injured during traffic stop in River North, suspect still on loose
Chicago man ID'd as suspect killed in shootout on I-65, trooper shot
More protests planned Saturday across Chicago area
Workers hurt in fall inside Wheeling water tower
Harvey bans police tactics restricting oxygen, blood flow to head
Sheriff 'de-deputizes' deputies linked to online posts following BLM march
2 shot by CPD officer in Englewood: police
Show More
COVID-19 causes Hertz bankruptcy, cars at discount
Police: Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8
Trump reschedules campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar
California man found hanging from tree, investigation underway
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Saturday, stray showers possible
More TOP STORIES News