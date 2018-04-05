REAL ESTATE

3 Chicago apartments for less than $1,000/month

7415 S Colfax Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Chicago are hovering around $1,500. But how does the low-end pricing on a Chicago rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

3045 W 63rd St., #200




Listed at $550 / month, this studio apartment, located at 3045 W 63rd St. in Chicago Lawn, is 52.2 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Chicago, which is currently estimated at around $1,150 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, central heating, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinets and an oven. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

7415 S Colfax Ave., #303




This studio apartment, situated at 7415 S Colfax Ave. in South Shore, is listed for $575 / month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, large windows, ample natural light and closet space. Amenities include emergency maintenance. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

8956 S Escanaba Ave., #1c



Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom living space at 8956 S Escanaba Ave. in South Chicago. It's being listed for $650 / month.

In the unit, expect hardwood and tile flooring, wooden cabinets, granite countertops, central heating, an oven and closet space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery
More News