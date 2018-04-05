3 Chicago apartments for less than $1,000/month

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
3045 W 63rd St., #200
Listed at $550 / month, this studio apartment, located at 3045 W 63rd St. in Chicago Lawn, is 52.2 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Chicago, which is currently estimated at around $1,150 / month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, central heating, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinets and an oven. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
7415 S Colfax Ave., #303
This studio apartment, situated at 7415 S Colfax Ave. in South Shore, is listed for $575 / month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, large windows, ample natural light and closet space. Amenities include emergency maintenance. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
8956 S Escanaba Ave., #1c
Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom living space at 8956 S Escanaba Ave. in South Chicago. It's being listed for $650 / month.
In the unit, expect hardwood and tile flooring, wooden cabinets, granite countertops, central heating, an oven and closet space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(Here's the full listing.)
---
